Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) vs. TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Financial Survey

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $23.44 million 1.85 -$1.77 million ($0.05) -35.00 TKO Group $1.29 billion 9.88 $195.59 million $1.29 57.20

Analyst Recommendations

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Galaxy Gaming and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.24%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -3.45% N/A -2.26% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Volatility & Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Galaxy Gaming on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

