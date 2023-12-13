G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.04

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 48331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

