FY2023 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Increased by HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

