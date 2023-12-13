FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) versus LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Critical Comparison

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 7.34% 9.82% 8.10% LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FutureFuel and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 0 7 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FutureFuel pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays out -48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $394.06 million 0.64 $15.21 million $0.65 8.84 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A ($1.03) -27.17

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FutureFuel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FutureFuel beats LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, barges, and rail cars. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes. The Specialty Additives includes operational business units that manufacture additives in chemical production processes. The Advanced Intermediates segment relates to operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.