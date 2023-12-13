Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Roxanne S. Austin Sells 6,303 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

