Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes Purchases 4,300 Shares

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34.

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.80 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

