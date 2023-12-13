Fredrik Widlund Buys 155 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.79).

CLS Stock Performance

CLS stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.40 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.85.

Get CLS alerts:

About CLS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.