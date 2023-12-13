Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $926.00

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 925.50 ($11.62), with a volume of 16743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 919 ($11.54).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 841.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 787.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

