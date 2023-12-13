Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Sells 7,555 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forestar Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.