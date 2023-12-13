Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Sells 7,555 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $847,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

