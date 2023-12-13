First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FUNC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First United in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

