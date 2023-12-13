First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DEED stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

