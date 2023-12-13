First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.4 %

FDL stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.