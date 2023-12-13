First Beijing Investment Ltd Takes Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. So-Young International accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned 0.48% of So-Young International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in So-Young International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Stock Up 1.7 %

SY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

