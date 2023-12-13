First Beijing Investment Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,909,708 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,909,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,280,000. Qifu Technology accounts for about 15.2% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned 1.80% of Qifu Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after buying an additional 765,539 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,170,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 186,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CLSA lowered their target price on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.