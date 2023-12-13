First Beijing Investment Ltd Acquires New Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,074,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,417,000. PDD makes up approximately 43.3% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of PDD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 17.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,779,000 after purchasing an additional 789,935 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $147.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.