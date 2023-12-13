Financial Contrast: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A Five9 -9.44% -14.18% -4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 0 4 12 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Five9 has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%.

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Five9 $879.77 million 6.54 -$94.65 million ($1.15) -68.85

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Sharing Economy International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.