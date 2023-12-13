Financial Contrast: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) vs. Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $142.12 million 5.24 -$49.74 million ($0.49) -21.90 Asana $547.21 million 7.55 -$407.77 million ($1.33) -14.14

Weave Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -20.47% -34.30% -13.23% Asana -45.86% -80.39% -28.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Weave Communications and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Weave Communications and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40 Asana 3 8 2 0 1.92

Weave Communications presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. Asana has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Weave Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Weave Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Weave Communications has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Asana on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

