Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 317 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,159.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $977.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,159.67.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.