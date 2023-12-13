EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 64,194 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

