Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,164.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,164 ($39.72) and last traded at GBX 3,151 ($39.56), with a volume of 26122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,138 ($39.39).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.76) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.45) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.15) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($37.99).

The company has a market cap of £29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,525.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,767.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,826.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,943.82%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

