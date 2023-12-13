Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 823.5% in November

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 823.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
Shares of EUMNF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Euro Manganese has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
