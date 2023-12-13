Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 647.1% in November

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 647.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EPOKY opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.62. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.16.
Epiroc AB (publ) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.
