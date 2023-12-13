EnWave (ENW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of ENW opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

