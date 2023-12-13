EnWave (ENW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th.
EnWave Price Performance
Shares of ENW opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. EnWave has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.
About EnWave
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnWave
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.