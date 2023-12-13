Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $67.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Stock Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enovis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

