Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $67.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.
ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis
Enovis Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ENOV opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.