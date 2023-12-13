Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

