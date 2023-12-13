Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.