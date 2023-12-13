Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 236,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

