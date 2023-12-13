Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.