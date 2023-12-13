Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

