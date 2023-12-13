Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

