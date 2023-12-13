Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

