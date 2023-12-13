Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,221.00

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,221 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,227.49 ($15.41), with a volume of 9342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,241 ($15.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEC

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £591.28 million, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,122.52). Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.