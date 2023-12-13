Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQE opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $81.53.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

