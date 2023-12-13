Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 184,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Diamondback Energy worth $392,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $176,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $553,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

