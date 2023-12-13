Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of DVN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

