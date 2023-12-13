Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Critical Review

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Deckers Outdoor 0 3 10 0 2.77

Profitability

Deckers Outdoor has a consensus target price of $655.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor 15.51% 33.96% 21.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Deckers Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A $0.20 5.15 Deckers Outdoor $3.90 billion 4.65 $516.82 million $23.17 30.47

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial. Yue Yuen Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deckers Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It also distributes sporting products; and operate sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and trades in footwear. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wealthplus Holdings Limited

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.