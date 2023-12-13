David Crane Buys 13,040 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider David Crane bought 13,040 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £8,867.20 ($11,131.31).

Vertu Motors Price Performance

VTU opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.17. Vertu Motors plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.20 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.10).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

