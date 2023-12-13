Daniel Topping Acquires 1,758 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,758 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,401.31).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 426 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.89. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 438 ($5.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The company has a market capitalization of £158.51 million, a P/E ratio of 626.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.