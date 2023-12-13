Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

