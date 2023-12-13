Critical Survey: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 4 3 6 0 2.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vicinity Motor currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than XPeng.

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99% XPeng -50.07% -33.81% -16.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.05 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.18 XPeng $3.89 billion 3.44 -$1.36 billion ($1.87) -8.30

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPeng beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. has a strategic partnership with DiDi Global Inc. to enhance the adoption of smart EVs and technologies. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

