CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,160.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($64.78) and last traded at GBX 5,156 ($64.73), with a volume of 20722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,140 ($64.52).

CRH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,757.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,494.70. The company has a market cap of £36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 3,475.41%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

