Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CRDO shares. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $867,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $479,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $4,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

