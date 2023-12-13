CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

