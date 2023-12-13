CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,875,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

