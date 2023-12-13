Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $985,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

