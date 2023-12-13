Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

