Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.26 and a 200-day moving average of $444.51.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

