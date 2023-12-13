Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,661,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 346,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,438,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

LHX stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $221.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

