Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

