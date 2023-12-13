Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 953 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 71,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

